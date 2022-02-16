Stop doing it manually, Cuisinart’s magnetic electric can opener now under $15 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart CCO-50N Deluxe Electric Can Opener for $14.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $35, it more typically carries a regular price of $25 at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. This is a great chance to bring home a retro-style electric can opener that looks great on the countertop and mitigates the need to do it manually. Features include an “extra-wide base” that is designed to prevent sliding or tipping alongside a magnetic lid holder and removable action lever to get its sharp edges out of the way of your hands to remove it far more easily than most manual options. The press-and-release lever here is compatible with “any standard-size can” as well. Rated 4+ stars from Walmart from nearly 1,950 customers. More details below.

Today’s electric option above is only about $1 above the manual KitchenAid model, but you can score the Gorilla Grip Manual Handheld Can Opener for under $10 Prime shipped right now. This one clearly requires significantly more elbow grease on your part, but it does look great and will save you some cash.

Be sure to scope out this morning’s rare deal on Technivorm’s Moccamaster coffee maker while you still can. These sought-after machines almost never go on sale and you can now lock one in at $70 off the going rate via Amazon. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more kitchen upgrades at a discount including air fryers, sous vide machines, multi-cookers, and much more.

More on the Cuisinart CCO-50N Deluxe Electric Can Opener

Electric can opener with precision Power Cut blade

Press-and-release lever for easily opening any standard-size can

Extra-wide base prevents sliding or tipping; stops automatically

Magnetic lid holder; removable activation lever; easy-to-clean design

Product Built to North American Electrical Standards

