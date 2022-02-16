Rare deal drops the Moccamaster 10-Cup Coffee Maker to new Amazon low: $279 ($70 off)

Amazon is now offering a rare deal on the Technivorm Moccamaster 53941 KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker at $279.20 shipped. Also matched at Wayfair. Regularly $349, this is a solid $70 price drop on a beloved coffee maker that almost never goes on sale. It is also a new Amazon all-time low. This pump-free machine “heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction” with a volume sector for full and half carafe brews with the ability to produce up to 40-ounces in 4 to 6 minutes. The simple 1-switch operation is joined by a BPA-, BPS-, BPF-, and phthalate-free design alongside an extended 5-year warranty. If you’re looking for a notable coffee maker upgrade, jump on this deal before it inevitably jumps back up in price. More details below. 

The Ninja CM401 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker is another higher-end machine to bring home with relatively comparable specs and it will only run you $160 at Amazon. But for some no-frills pour-over action, you can save a small fortune by going with the $20 Bodum glass and cork model right here

Alongside this deal on the KRUPS coffee bean grinder at under $14, we are also still tracking the Instant Solo single-serve brewer matching its all-time low. Now down at $80 on Amazon, this one can handle K-Cups and ground beans in a simple to use package that’s now at a notable price. Get all of the details on this one right here. Hit up our home goods guide for more kitchen and cooking upgrades at a discount.  

More on the Moccamaster KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker:

  • Perfect Coffee Every Time: This pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction
  • Brew-Volume Selector switch for brewing half or full carafes
  • Easy to Use: The Moccamaster brews a full 40 oz pot of coffee in 4-6 minutes using one switch
  • Quiet and Safe: The Moccamaster Select quietly brews your coffee and automatically turns off after 100 minutes

