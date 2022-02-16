Grab a Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Wear OS Smartwatch for $179, saving 39%

Amazon is offering the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $179 shipped. Down from its $295 list price, this 39% discount will save you $116. While this is not the lowest price we’ve seen this watch at, it is the most consistent discount price. The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch runs Google’s Wear OS and is compatible with both iPhones and Android devices. Boasting a 24-hour battery life that can be lengthened in a multi-day mode, this watch can monitor your heart rate and activity using Google Fit. Google Fit uses the built-in GPS to track distance, and Fit can also monitor your sleeping habits. It should be noted that this watch is not compatible with Android Go Edition or phones without the Google Play Store. If you want to learn more, check out our review of the Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch.

As with any device with a glass screen, you play a risky game without protection. You can get the Suoman 3-Pack for Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Tempered Glass Screen Protector for $8. Coming with 3 screen protectors and at this price, it’s hard to say no. Should you want to spend a little more, you can get Fossil’s Gen 6 Smartwatch for $230. Gen 5 and 6 share many similar features, but Gen 6 can measure your blood oxygen levels and has increased performance by 30% over Gen 5.

If you rock a Samsung smartphone, you may instead look to this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $250. While both the Fossil Gen 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 run Wear OS, you can be sure the Galaxy Watch 4 will work seamlessly with your Samsung phone. With the addition of a smartwatch, you may want to grab an Anker Nano II 65W 3-port USB-C Charger for $66. Featuring two USB-C ports with one USB-A port, you can charge just about any modern device off this wall charger.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Features:

This smart watch has always on display with thousands of watch faces to personalize your look and always see the time. Hundreds of apps from assistant to fitness, payments, music, social, news, games, stop watches, and more. With a swimproof design and charging in less than an hour, it’s perfect for all your activities.

Stay connected with notifications for calls, texts, apps and automatic time, time zone and calendar syncing. Never miss a call – answer and make calls directly on your watch when your phone is out of reach.

