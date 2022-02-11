Anker’s new Nano II GaN II USB-C Chargers see rare discounts from $50

After seeing a whole host of other Anker accessories go on sale earlier in the week, today we’re now tracking some of the first-ever discounts on the brand’s new GaN II chargers. Courtesy of Amazon, you can notably score the Anker Nano II 65W 3-Port USB-C Charger for $65.99. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $72, this is the first price cut since the limited launch discount at $55 and the second-best price to date. Centered around GaN II technology, this is one of Anker’s first chargers outfitted with the advanced charging features. Delivering three ports to your everyday carry or at-home setup, there’s a main USB-C port that can dish out the full 65W speeds on top of a secondary 20W port and a final 2.4A USB-A slot. Ready to refuel everything from smartphones to computers and more, you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Entering at more affordable price points, Anker’s official storefront is also discounting another pair of the brand’s Nano II GaN II chargers. Stepping down from the lead deal, the 2-port USB-C offering is down to $59.99 from its usual $66 price tag. That’s alongside the single port 65W Charger at $49.99, down from $60. Both of these are rare discounts in the first place and some of the best to date. Sporting 65W designs in either case, these outfit your everyday carry with the same GaN II tech noted above, just in different packages.

Anker Nano II 65W 3-Port USB-C Charger features:

Say goodbye to your old chargers. Anker 735 Charger (Nano II 65W) has the power you need to fast charge your phone, tablet, and USB-C notebook from a single charger. Connect a single device to get a 65W max charge—that’s enough to power up a 2020 MacBook Pro 13″ at full speed. And when you connect three devices, power will be distributed efficiently between ports to ensure you get the best charge. Power up to 3 devices with a charger that’s roughly the size of an AirPods Pro case.

