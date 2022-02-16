Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic LTE fall to new lows starting at $220 (Save $80)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm LTE Smartwatch for $249.99 shipped. Normally fetching $330, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings while delivering a new all-time low at $5 below the previous and only other discount to date. The 40mm style is also $80 off today, down to $219.99 and also marking a new all-time low.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of wearable from the brand complete with a refreshed design and some new fitness tracking chops in tow. Centered around Wear OS, you’re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hour battery life. There’s also a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a new Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing, but then be sure to head below for more.

Today’s discounts also carry over to the Classic edition of Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4, as well. Starting at $319.99 for the 42mm model, the same $80 in savings noted above applies here to deliver new all-time lows. Rocking all of the same features as the lead deal, the differences on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic come down to appearances, as you’ll find a more premium and stylish stainless steel case. Otherwise, it’ll monitor workouts and your overall health just the same.

Compared to the standard Galaxy Watch 4 models, today’s lead deals are worth taking a look at whether or not the promise of an untethered design offered by the LTE features is a compelling inclusion. You’d pay nearly the same price for just the Bluetooth-only wearables right now, with the $80 in savings allowing the LTE price cuts to neatry match the non-cellular offerings.

Those in the market for something a bit more luxurious in the fitness tracker market will want to check out Withings’ all-new ScanWatch. This recent release is now down to new Amazon all-time lows starting at $230 depending on which size you opt for, with these ongoing offers providing a more stylish exercise companion.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!