Just $22.50 scores you OtterBox’s MagSafe Wallet at a new Amazon low (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox MagSafe Wallet for $22.51 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer beats our previous mention by over $7 while marking a new Amazon all-time low. Bringing a streamlined place to store bank cards or cash to your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset, OtterBox’s MagSafe Wallet takes on Apple’s official offering with a more affordable price and similar design. While not made of leather, its synthetic build has room for a pair of cards or cash and is compatible with MagSafe cases to streamline your everyday carry. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

As far as finding a more affordable solution, even lesser-known brands don’t sell MagSafe wallets for as affordable of a price as OtterBox’s. Though going with a first-party solution does bring with it some notable features. Currently on sale right now, the recently-refreshed official Apple MagSafe Wallet is down to one of the best prices yet at $49. Alongside just magnetically snapping to the back of your iPhone 12 or 13 handset, there’s also integrated Find My support for some added peace of mind.

Then, go check out our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review of OtterBox’s recycled cases. But if you’re looking to outfit the rest of your iPhone 12 or 13 setup without paying full price, we’re also still tracking a series of other OtterBox discounts this week. Including everything from additional MagSafe accessories to its latest cases and more, you’ll be able to save 20% or more on a wide selection of gear.

OtterBox MagSafe Wallet features:

Click the Wallet for MagSafe to your iPhone and OtterBox case for MagSafe and you have one less thing to carry. Tuck in your ID, bank card and some cash and you’re good to go. Wallet streamlines your essentials as you drop off the kids, brave the work day and grab take-out for dinner.

