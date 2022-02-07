Amazon takes 20% off latest OtterBox iPhone 13 series cases, MagSafe accessories, more

Starting off the week, Amazon is now launching a new OtterBox sale that’s taking 20% off a selection its latest iPhone 13 series cases, MagSafe accessories, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Throughout the sale you’ll be able to outfit Apple’s latest handsets with some added protection via the most recent additions to OtterBox’s stable of cases, as well as a whole host of MagSafe gear. So whether you’re looking to outfit your everyday carry with a wallet cover, need a new mount for your car, or something else, today’s sale has you covered. All of our top picks are outlined below, too.

Notable OtterBox iPhone accessories on sale:

Though speaking of gear for your iPhone 13 series handset, Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet has just returned to the Amazon all-time low. Dropping to $48, this rare discount delivers the brand’s latest accessory with built-in Find My features.

Commuter iPhone 13 Case features:

Tested to survive 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) with lasting antimicrobial technology. Helps protect the case exterior against many common bacteria. It does not protect you or the screen. Thin, pocket-friendly case made with 35% recycled plastic slips in and out of pockets easily, has a secure grip for confident handling and compatible with Apple MagSafe charger and wireless charging.

