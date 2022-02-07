Amazon takes 20% off latest OtterBox iPhone 13 series cases, MagSafe accessories, more

Starting off the week, Amazon is now launching a new OtterBox sale that’s taking 20% off a selection its latest iPhone 13 series cases, MagSafe accessories, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Throughout the sale you’ll be able to outfit Apple’s latest handsets with some added protection via the most recent additions to OtterBox’s stable of cases, as well as a whole host of MagSafe gear. So whether you’re looking to outfit your everyday carry with a wallet cover, need a new mount for your car, or something else, today’s sale has you covered. All of our top picks are outlined below, too.
Notable OtterBox iPhone accessories on sale:
- LifeProof FRĒ iPhone 13 Pro: $72 (Reg. $90)
- Folding Wireless Power Bank: $48 (Reg. $60)
- MagSafe Car Dash & Windshield Mount: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Commuter iPhone 13 Case: $32 (Reg. $40)
- MagSafe Wallet: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Symmetry iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case: $30 (Reg. $50)
- MagSafe Car Vent Mount: $28 (Reg. $35)
- Prefix Series iPhone 13 Pro Max Case: $28 (Reg. $35)
Though speaking of gear for your iPhone 13 series handset, Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet has just returned to the Amazon all-time low. Dropping to $48, this rare discount delivers the brand’s latest accessory with built-in Find My features.
Commuter iPhone 13 Case features:
Tested to survive 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) with lasting antimicrobial technology. Helps protect the case exterior against many common bacteria. It does not protect you or the screen. Thin, pocket-friendly case made with 35% recycled plastic slips in and out of pockets easily, has a secure grip for confident handling and compatible with Apple MagSafe charger and wireless charging.
