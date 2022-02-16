Pure Enrichment’s Mini Portable Air Purifier can go anywhere, now $29 if you’re fast (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier for $28.99 shipped after you clip the $5 on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this is nearly 30% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and the best we can find. It sells for the full $40 at Target for comparison. This is indeed an Amazon Lightning deal, so you only have another 10 hours or until stock sells out to grab it. Pure Enrichment’s handy air cleaner features a 2-stage filtration system that can remove “99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and odors” in a package small enough to go with you just about anywhere – planes, trains, the car, at work, from room-to-room, and more. It also offers four fan speeds, weighs under 1 pound, and features USB charging alongside Pure Enrichment’s guaranteed 5-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More details below.

The Pure Enrichment model is easily among the most well-known and trustworthy options in the mini air purifier category at under $30 right now. But this wall outlet HealthSmart Air Purifier might be worth a quick look for something you can easily keep around the house at under $23 Prime shipped. It is rated for spaces up to 300-square feet, never requires charging, and even features an optional built-in fan inside the small wall outlet-mounted unit.

While we art talking air quality, be sure to dive into our latest offers on the Google Nest Thermostat. Now marked down to $99 shipped over at Amazon, this is within $9 of the all-time low and a great time to pick one up. The attractive solutions are as useful during the cold winter months as they are when the air conditioning comes on this summer. All of the details you need are right here.

More on the Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Air Purifier:

2-STAGE AIR PURIFICATION: Clean your personal air from 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and odors. Stage 1: Activated carbon pre-filter; Stage 2: True HEPA filter.

VERSATILE DESIGN: Whether upright or on its side, our innovative adjustable handle allows this portable air purifier to adapt to suit your needs

4 FAN SPEEDS: Find your optimal fan settings with low, medium, and high options

IDEAL FOR TRAVEL: Weighing under 1 lb, this on-the-go small air purifier keeps your personal space clean for up to 12 hours (depending on fan speed) with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. At your final destination, plug it in for continued fresher air.

