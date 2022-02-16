Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab A8 goes on sale for the first time from $200 (Save up to $50)

Amazon is now offering the all-new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi 32GB Android Tablet for $199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer delivers the very first price cut since launching back in January and amounts to $30 in savings. You can also save on the 64GB and 128GB models at up to $50 off. Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Tab A8 may not pack as much power as the new S8/+ devices, but arrives with a more compact 10.5-inch LCD display. The four Dolby Atmos speakers make it just as capable for catching up on content away from the TV and iIf the upwards of 128GB of onboard storage isn’t enough, a microSD card slow can deliver additional room for storing content. You can get all of the details on what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

A notable way to supplement the experience would be adding in a keyboard case, and Fintie makes a compelling option at $32 on Amazon. Sporting a folio design, it will not only protect your new Galaxy Tab A8 when not in use, but also folds open into a kickstand design. Plus with its full keyboard, you’ll be able to level up the productivity of the 10.5-inch tablet.

Or go with an even more affordable solution for getting in on the Android game with this ongoing Samsung Tab A7 Lite discount. Entering with an even smaller 8.7-inch display, this one is much more suitable for throwing in the everyday carry and now sells for $120 following a $40 price cut. Just don’t forget that you can still pre-order the all-new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones with launch discounts attached.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features:

When it comes to family, sharing is caring. Bring home a quality tablet everyone can easily enjoy with Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, the awesomely entertaining tablet enhanced by the Galaxy ecosystem experience. Enjoy a sleek new design and seamless connectivity between your Galaxy devices — answer a phone call on your tablet, instantly share files with Quick Share, and so much more. The 10.5″ LCD screen gives everyone plenty of room to do their thing, whether they’re learning, watching videos or catching up on emails.

