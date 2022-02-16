Save 27% on a new CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO Wireless Champion Series Gaming Mouse for $79.99 shipped. This ultra-lightweight mouse is normally offered for $110, but this 27% discount marks the lowest we’ve price we’ve seen since mid-January. The SABRE RGB PRO is equipped with a CORSAIR MARKSMAN optical sensor capable of up to 26,000 DPI resolution. Coupled with the weight being just 79 grams, the SABRE RGB PRO will have no issue keeping up with your reflexes while gaming. This mouse is compatible with CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS system and low-latency Bluetooth.

Want to fully build out your CORSAIR gaming setup? The SABRE RGB PRO will fit in nicely with the CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO keyboard for $50. Featuring dedicated media controls and six macro keys that are compatible with the Elgato Stream Desk software, the K55 RGB PRO will complete your gaming peripheral setup. You could also grab a CORSAIR MM350 PRO Premium Spill-Proof Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad for $25. This will ensure a nice, smooth experience while using the SABRE RGB PRO.

If you’re looking for a different type of keyboard experience, you can pick up an ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Deluxe Mechanical Keyboard for $91. While the K55 RGB PRO from CORSAIR is a membrane keyboard with a mechanical feel, the ASUS ROG Strix mechanical keyboard is equipped with ASUS ROG Red Switches. You could also choose to grab the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $80. Featuring similar specifications, you can’t go wrong with either the G Pro Wireless or the SABRE RGB PRO.

CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS Gaming Mouse Features:

CORSAIR CHAMPION SERIES products are designed for and tested by top esports professionals, helping carry you to victory with a comfortable ergonomic shape, ultra-lightweight design, and game-winning technologies.

Built with trusted OMRON left and right-click switches, guaranteeing tournament-grade performance for 50 million clicks.

Hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology offers sub-1ms wireless transmission speeds, delivers your movements, and clicks up to 2x faster with 2,000Hz hyper-polling, and maintains exceptional signal quality during competition.

