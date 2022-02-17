Beats Fit Pro see rare cert. refurb discount to $140 (Orig. $200)

Woot is now offering the just-released Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $139.99 in Grade A refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Normally you’d pay $200 in new condition, today’s offer is only the third price cut of any kind so far at $60 off and a new all-time low. Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. Includes a 1-year warranty. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

Thanks to today’s refurbished discount, these earbuds noted above are now even more affordable than the $149 and lower-end Beats Studio Buds. Though if you’re looking to get in on the Beats action at a much more affordable price point, be it for your workout kit or everyday listening, the Flex earbuds are worth a look instead. You’ll still find Bluetooth connectivity at the center of the equation here, just with an around-neck cord that tethers the two buds together. Other notable features then include 12 hours of listening on a single charge and a sweat-resistant build.

Though speaking of fitness companions, Jaybird’s workout-ready Vista 2 ANC Sport Earbuds are also on sale right now. Returning to an Amazon all-time low for only the second time, you can bring these buds on your next run for $130.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

