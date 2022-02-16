Jaybird’s workout-ready Vista 2 ANC Sport Earbuds return to low of $130 (Save $70)

Amazon is now offering the Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds for $129.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a return to the all-time low set only once before. With $70 in savings these were last discounted over Black Friday, making today’s offer the best in months. Ideal for everything from working out to getting some peace and quiet while studying, the Jaybird Vista 2 deliver fitness-ready and distraction-free listening. Alongside IP68 waterproofing and an impact-resistant build, there’s also active noise cancellation that’s backed by 24 hours of playback on a single charge with the Qi-enabled case. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

One of the highlights of our hands-on review that made them such a compelling option was the fabric design that lets them standout visually from the competition; which is indicative of the overall package. While the Jaybird Vista 2 received the seal of approval of 9to5Toys’ very own video editor Jordan, I’ve personally used them in the past, too. Arriving at much of the same conclusion, these earbuds have delivered a unique mix of fitness-focused design and active noise cancellation to be a pretty notable combo.

Nominated as one of our favorite true wireless earbuds of last year, the Jaybird Vista 2 are some of the best third-party options out there. But if you’re looking for some other personal audio solutions that won’t have you locked into a particular ecosystem, Sony’s new true wireless LinkBuds may fit the bill. Arriving with a unique and quite novel open design, these are now available for pre-order.

More on the Jaybird Vista 2 Earbuds:

Everything you want from your earbuds. Active Noise Cancellation for focus. SurroundSense for spatial awareness and safety. Earthproof durability for demanding pursuits. When adventure calls, Vista 2 is ready to answer. Hear what you need to, when you need to. SurroundSense technology allows you to tune into your surroundings on the trail or road, so you’re always safe and aware of traffic and wildlife.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!