BELLA’s stainless steel 7-egg cooker now undercuts those plastic models at $14 (Reg. $25)

Woot is now offering the stainless steel BELLA Rapid 7-Egg Cooker for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model is regularly between $25 and $26.50 and has never dropped below the $21 at Amazon. This is nearly 45% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Standing out from the sea of plastic egg cookers out there, this one features a black base with a solid stainless steel lid that looks great on the countertop. It delivers cool touch handles as well as the ability to boil up to seven eggs at once or poach three of them in one go with all of the necessary accessories included in the package alongside a handy measuring cup. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $14 and under egg cooker section highlights how notable today’s deal really is. Even the basic all-plastic models don’t get down as low as today’s lead deal right now, making it a particularly notable option if you’re looking to bring home an all-in-one egg cooker.

Alongside this $50 price drop on Ninja’s utensil-safe Foodi NeverStick Cookware Set, our home goods guide is filled with notable price drops on items for around the house right now. Another standout is Cuisinart’s magnetic electric can opener at under $15. This one is typically closer to $25 or so and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. All of the details are waiting right here.

More on the BELLA Rapid 7-Egg Cooker:

Durable brushed stainless steel lid with cool touch side handles for added convenience and safety.

Power switch and ready indicator light lets you know when your eggs are done.

Includes PFOA-free Non-Stick boiling trays and poaching tray, and measuring cup with piercing pin to prevent shells from cracking.

For added convenience, measuring cup clearly indicates how much water to add to cook eggs to your preference for perfect eggs every time!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!