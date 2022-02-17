LEGO’s 5,900-piece Santiago Bernabéu Stadium celebrates 120 years of Real Madrid football

As the latest iconic football stadium to get the brick-built treatment, today the LEGO Group is revealing the new Santiago Bernabéu set. Celebrating 120 years of the Real Madrid club’s domination on the pitch, the new 5,900-piece creation packs plenty of authentic details fit for any fan of football. Head below for all of the details and a closer look.

Real Madrid joins the LEGO Stadium Collection

Marking its third football stadium set, LEGO’s latest reveal today is joining the likes of other iconic pitches. We’ve previously seen Manchester United and FC Barcelona’s iconic locales enter the Creator Expert lineup, and now that same treatment is carrying over to Real Madrid. As the latest addition to this so-called Stadium Collection, Santiago Bernabéu is the newest kit for football fans to enjoy.

Stacking up to 5,876 pieces, this is also the largest of these sports-themed builds we’ve seen yet. All of those bricks go towards assembling the most detailed version of an arena yet. The entire build measures 17.5 inches wide and 15 inches deep, with so many authentic inclusions packed into every inch of the model. Modeled after the original stadium, there’s everything from the pitch itself with a checkerboard design to the goals, tunnel, scoreboards, and various banners throughout the stadium.

Today’s reveal of the LEGO Santiago Bernabéu Stadium also coincides with the Real Madrid club’s 120th anniversary. That pairs with the 75th anniversary of the grounds themselves, making this quite notable set when it comes to paying homage to one of football’s most popular teams.

Assemble the LEGO Santiago Bernabéu stadium next month

Joining the LEGO lineup on March 1, Real Madrid Santiago Bernabéu Stadium will sell for $349.99. That’s right on par with both of the previous stadium sets, and following suit, will only be available directly from LEGO Shop at launch. In the meantime, feast your eyes on all of its glory down below.

