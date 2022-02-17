Sea of Thieves Shrouded Islands is the game’s first time-limited narrative-driven Adventure

Sea of Thieves is getting its first-ever narrative-driven Adventure, dubbed Shrouded Islands. It’s only available from today through March 3, so you’ll need to play during the limited timeframe in order to meet Belle and “investigate the mysterious fog covering Golden Sands Outpost.” What does Shrouded Islands bring to the shores of Sea of Thieves? Let’s take a closer look below.

Set sail in Sea of Thieves first narrative-driven Adventure

Shrouded Islands is the first Adventure in a new series of time-limited, narrative-focused events for Sea of Thieves. This inaugural Adventure will have you “searching for answers in the ethereal mist that now engulfs the ruined Golden Sands Outpost.” As part of the team’s push to “make Sea of Thieves a more dynamic place to explore,” limited-time Adventures aren’t taking the place of traditional Season-based launches of free, regular content updates. Instead, Adventures will run alongside Season content and there will be a new one launched every month or so, running a minimum of two weeks according to the team. “There’ll be secrets to discover, battles to fight, rewards to earn and a unique cinematic trailer to introduce each Adventure, laying out the stakes and preparing you for the events ahead.”

Shrouded Islands opens to a new thread that’s coming upon the Golden Sands Outpost, and Captain Flameheart has suddenly gone missing. It all starts by visiting Larinna, who leads the Bilge Rats, as she keeps a watchful eye on the events unfolding before you. You can visit her near the tavern and figure out how to start the Adventure.

Not sure who Captain Flameheart is or where to start? Well, new players or those who need a refresher on the game’s lore can visit this page to get a story primer before starting the Adventure. The team plans to post one before each Adventure so you can either catch up or brush up on what’s going on to have a better knowledge of the task that lies ahead.

This is a free update to anyone who has the game on Xbox, PC, or Steam. Sea of Thieves can be purchased outright, but is also included with Game Pass on both console and PC, making it super simple to get started in the game.

9to5Toys’ Take

After yesterday’s update to No Man’s Sky, it’s nice to see another long-standing game refreshed with new content that doesn’t cost gamers a dime to enjoy. While the game isn’t quite as old as No Man’s Sky, it launched in March of 2018, making it nearly four years old now. This Adventure should hopefully bring life to the game and keep players returning for more content as a new one is likely coming out each month to enjoy.

