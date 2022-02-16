Nearly six years after release, No Man’s Sky gets another massive FREE update

No Man’s Sky originally released in August of 2016, which is almost six years ago. The game, which launched to many problems and was ridiculed by the community, has since redeemed itself through numerous updates, all at no cost to gamers who own the game. Well, the infamous space exploration title just got updated yet again, this time with a total overhaul of the weapons system, new lore and stories, new Sentinels, and…the ability to reprogram and adopt your own friendly AI drone? There’s a lot to unpack here, so keep reading to find out all the details for the No Man’s Sky Sentinel update.

If you’ve been waiting for fresh No Man’s Sky content like me, then the Sentinel update is the perfect time to jump back into the game. There’s a lot to explore here, including a new Cloaking Device, an overhauled weapons system, the ability to tame your own AI drone, and more.

The Cloaking Device is available to be researched on the Space Anomaly and is a multi-tool extension that lets you evade Sentinels, even in the middle of combat. This is something that I didn’t know I wanted, but absolutely need now in order to get out of a battle after picking up a few Gravatino balls.

If you have a Minotaur Exomech, it can now be upgraded with an AI Pilot computer that will let the mech follow you around a planet. It’ll serve as a “powerful ally in combat,” and it’ll always cede control to you upon entering the cockpit. Combat has also been improved with changes to the camera settings, Sentinel health, weapon speeds and fire rates, hit indicators, and more.

You can also now carry more multi-tools, with the number being raised from three to six. This means that it’ll be easier to have a wider variety of multi-tools to choose from, allowing you to have some more geared toward mining and resource production and others perfect for battling it out with the new Sentinel forces.

Speaking of Sentinels, there’s a “sinister new structure” that can be found on planets throughout the No Man’s Sky universe. The Sentinel Pillar is a highly-guarded control post for local forces, though if you disrupt the Pillar, there could be a reward of new stories, weapons, and more available.

On the performance side of things, No Man’s Sky now natively runs on Steam Deck, supports NVIDIA’s DLAA, and also AMD’s FidelityFX. All of this combines to offer a solid experience no matter what hardware you run on, and makes us have hope that the Nintendo Switch port will also play well now that the game runs on Steam Deck with touch-based input.

You’ll also be able to work with iteration: Tethys, Specialist Polo, and other Traveler Iterations on the Space Anomaly to complete new Sentinel stories that’ll afford you the chance to capture, reassemble, and reprogram your own Sentinel Drone as a friendly robotic companion.

There’s way more to this update then we can explain here, so for all of the details you’ll want to check out the No Man’s Sky blog which goes in-depth on every change in the Sentinel update.

9to5Toys’ Take

All I can say is, I’m excited for this update. It’s been a while since I played No Man’s Sky, and with the latest improvements, I’ll be revisiting my old bases and starting new saves alike. From getting my own Sentinel to learning the new Blueprints, exploring the added lore, and figuring out new ways to win battles, the No Man’s Sky Sentinel update looks to be quite promising, especially considering it’s a free update to a game that’s been out for nearly six years.

