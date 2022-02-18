Grab the LaCie d2 Professional 16TB External Hard Drive for $100 off

Amazon is offering the LaCie d2 Professional 16TB External Hard Drive for $449.99 shipped. Down from its list price of $550, this 19% savings matches the lowest price we’ve tracked from Amazon. Connecting to your device through a USB-C cable, you’ll see speeds upwards of 260MB/s. The hard drive found inside the case is a Seagate BarraCuda Pro enterprise-class drive. The LaCie d2 comes with 5 years of Rescue Data Recovery Services and a 1-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan.

A nice pairing with the LaCie d2 is the Samsung T5 Portable SSD 1TB for $115 shipped. You can use the LaCie d2 as an archival storage medium with the T5 SSD containing your active projects. Seeing speeds upwards of 540MB/s, you are not likely to experience any slowdowns in accessing your work!

If you’re looking for a PC storage upgrade, be sure to check out this Seagate Firecuda 520 2TB M.2 SSD for $240. Compatible with PCIe Gen 4, you’ll see speeds upwards of 5,000MB/s. You can also save big on an Intel Core i7-12700K for $338. This chip was released in Q4 2021 and is one of Intel’s current flagship CPUs.

LaCie d2 Professional 16TB Features:

  • The LaCie d2 Professional is the go-to external desktop hard drive for creatives using Mac/PC SSD-based laptops or all-in-one-computers with limited storage capacity
  • Seamlessly connect to USB-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 computers, enjoy reduced noise and vibration thanks to an aluminum form factor, and get ultimate reliability and performance with BarraCuda Pro enterprise-class drives
  • Enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included five-year limited warranty including Rescue Data Recovery Services

