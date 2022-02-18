Intel’s i7-12700K CPU with PCIe 5.0, DDR5 support falls to Amazon low at $337.50 (Reg. $375)

Amazon is offering the Intel i7-12700K 12-core Desktop Processor for $337.49 shipped. For comparison, this processor has been selling for $375 for the past few weeks and today’s deal beats our last mention of $365 to mark a new low that we’ve tracked outside of very limited YMMV discounts. This processor features a 3.6GHz base clock and boosts up to 5GHz if the need arises. On top of that, you’ll find eight high-performance cores alongside four energy-efficient cores in tow depending on what task you’re trying to accomplish. Intel’s UHD graphics are onboard as well, which allows you to run this processor without any type of graphics card installed. Want to learn more about Intel’s 12th Generation processors with PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support? Check out our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re not ready to take the plunge into DDR5 territory, then we highly recommend checking out AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X instead. It offers a more traditional design with six cores and 12 threads of processing power and a maximum boost clock of 4.6GHz. When it comes to gaming, this is the processor I use in my setup and I absolutely love it. Plus, at $260, you’ll find that it saves $77.50 from the Intel processor above while still offering a solid experience all around.

Need to take your gaming on the go? Well, Microsoft’s Surface Book 3 packs an i7 processor alongside a GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU at $700 off right now. This new all-time low is a great time to pick up the 2-in-1 laptop that can be both a standalone tablet or full-on laptop, depending on what you need at the time.

More on the Intel Core i7-12700K

Intel’s new performance hybrid architecture integrates two core families into a single CPU, keeping everything in your gaming universe running smoothly. Intel Thread Director prioritizes and manages workloads, sending tasks to the best core for the job. P-cores are built for performance across single and lightly-threaded workloads, enhancing activities like gaming and productivity. E-cores are optimized for multi-threaded performance, minimizing interruptions from secondary tasks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!