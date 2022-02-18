Seagate Firecuda 520 2TB Gen 4 SSD at up to 5,000MB/s hits Amazon low of $240 (Reg. $300+)

Amazon is now offering the Seagate Firecuda 520 2TB Internal Solid-State Drive for $239.99 shipped. Originally $430, we have seen it the $300 to $400 range at Amazon over the last year and it is now at the lowest price we can find. While also matched at Newegg and currently marked down to $250 via Best Buy, today’s lead deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. This model is great for building out new machine around, especially so for gaming PCs, and features an M.2 form-factor with Gen 4 specs and 2TB of storage capacity. It can move data at up to 5,000MB/s and ships with Seagate’s DiscWizard software tool for cloning data from your previous solution. Rated 4+ stars at Newegg and you’ll find more details below.

If you can do without the higher-end specs and storage capacity on the model above, we are also still tracking a notable price drop on SK hynix’s already affordable 1TB Gold P31 PCIe M.2 SSD. Now marked down to $93.50 shipped at Amazon, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked on the 3,500MB/s internal SSD. Again, it’s not as powerful as the model above, but it is worth a look for folks that don’t need that kind of juice.

However, if you’re looking to take it up a notch over the Seagate Firecuda, the Samsung 980 PRO SSDs with 7,000MB/s speeds is what you’re after. We are currently tracking notable all-time lows on the lineup, with and without heatsinks, ranging from the 250GB solutions all the way up to 2TB. These are some of the best on the market and you’ll find all of the deals and details waiting for you right here.

More on the Seagate Firecuda 520 2TB SSD:

Performance internal Solid State Drive 2TB 1TB 500GB

Maximum sequential read and write speeds up to 5000MB/s and 4400MB/s

Mtbf of 1 8M hours and TBW of up to 2800TB, plus 3-year Rescue Service

Ideal for high-performance gaming PCs and creative Pro workstations

Migrate and clone data from old drives with ease using our free Seagate DiscWizard software tool

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!