Rare deal hits the official light-up Pokémon Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica at $75 (Reg. $100)

Previously highlighted in the 2021 9to5Toys Favorite Things feature, The Wand Company Pokémon Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica is now seeing a notable price drop at GameStop. Regularly $100, like it still fetches at Amazon, you can now land one of these in your display collection at $74.99 shipped. A wonderful collector’s piece for trainers exploring the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, The Wand Company is well-known for its high-quality replicas and this die-cast Poké Ball is no exception. Made of an “engineered metal shell,” the exterior is sensitive to touch and proximity with an illuminated button and a lift-to-display presentation case. You can get a closer look and some hands-on impressions in our 9to5Toys Favorite Things roundup right here. Head below for more details.

While it certainly won’t be as much of a conversation starter as the die-cast replica above, you can still bring some Poké Ball action to your setup with the PowerA Poké Ball Carrying Case. This protective cover houses your Nintendo Switch along with some games and still marked down to $20 Prime shipped from the regular $28.

Dive into our hands-on review of the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus right here, then go check out the Official Pokémon Legends: Arceus plushies we featured earlier this month. You’ll find cuddly renditions of the starter pocket monsters in plushy form now up for pre-order from $15.

All of Friday’s best Switch game deals are now ready and waiting in this morning’s roundup as well.

More on the Pokémon Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica:

This premium quality, highly accurate Pokemon Poké Ball replica, made with an engineered metal shell, has a deeply colored surface that is sensitive to touch and proximity. With its brightly illuminated button and lift-to-display illuminated presentation case, this Poké Ball promises to be a beautiful addition to any Pokémon collection.

