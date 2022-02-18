Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Huntdown, Dr. Seuss Treasury, and more

We have almost made it through another work week and all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. That’s on top of Best Buy’s annual Presidents’ Day sale filled with M1 Macs and HomePod mini deals, not to mention discounts on Beats Studio Buds and even more right here. As for today’s app deals, our collection is headlined by titles like Huntdown, Castle of White Night, Plant with Care, Dr. Seuss Treasury – School, Parallels Desktop 17, and much more. Head below for a complete look at Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Remember: Stickies Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PaperCal: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Huntdown: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Plant with Care: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss Treasury – School: $40 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Lagrange – AUv3 Plugin Synth: $10 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Hatch: Focus for Students: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 + $559 in FREE Mac apps: from $50

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Crystal Cove: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Font Keyboard – Fonts Chat: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lock’s Quest: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally Origins: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: World of Dinosaurs: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Memos-Voice: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Explain Everything Basics: $14 (Reg. $20)

More on Huntdown:

Clean up the streets as one of three merciless bounty hunters in a metropolis overrun by violence and corruption. Inspired by the iconic action movies and arcade games of the 80s, take on the criminal underbelly of the city with a creative assortment of weapons and reclaim the city from anarchy.

