Official Pokémon Legends Arceus plushies up for pre-order: Cyndaquil, Rowlet, and Oshawott

We are now cuddling up for a look at the official Jazwares Pokémon Legends Arceus plushy characters. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is now out in the wild with mostly solid reviews and a bold new take on the classic formula. We caught a glimpse of the new themed HORI gear for the game, including the Split Pad Pro and some Switch carrying vessels, but now it’s time for a look at the new starter Pokémon in plushy form from Jazwares. Head below for more.

Pokémon Legends Arceus plushy collection

At the beginning of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, as per usual with the mainline titles, gamers get a first look at the game’s starter pocket monsters: Cyndaquil, Rowlet, and Oshawott. The grass/flying, fire, and water-type Pokémon are how you will be starting your journey, and have now been immortalized in plushy form courtesy of Jazwares.

These cute and cuddly 8” Pokémon plush are here and ready for an adventure! Rowlet, Oshawott, and Cyndaquil are the first partner Pokémon found in the 2022 Smash hit Pokémon game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus and are some of the most popular Pokémon of all time! With incredible detail that looks like they jumped right from the Pokémon Animated Series, these Pokémon plush is the perfect gift for fans of all ages 2+! An officially licensed Pokémon product from Jazwares!

Cyndaquil plushy:

First up in the Jazwares Pokémon Legends Arceus plushy collection is Cyndaquil – the fire-type creature originally hailing from the Johto region. The 8-inch plushy is officially licensed, just like the other two characters in the collection, and while the mouse doesn’t have the flames sparking off his back like in the game, it is an adorable addition to any Pokémon collection.

It is set for release on April 25, 2022 and is now up for pre-order at GameStop for $14.99.

Oshawott

Next up is Oshawott – the water-type Pokémon from the Unova region. This is The Pokémon Company’s take on an adorable little sea otter that features a sort of shell-like shield stored in its belly to protect against attacks and get into hard-to-reach food sources. The pocket monster plushy won’t evolve into a Samurott, but it is available for pre-order at GameStop for $14.99 with the same April 25, 2022 release date. Although you will find this one available on Amazon right now at a higher price tag.

And Rowlet

Last, but certainly not least, we have Rowlet. Capable of evolving into a Decidueye – a typically grass and ghost-type creature – the 8-inch Pokémon Legends Arceus plushy version is an adorable rendition of its starter form. The cute owl plushy hails from the tropical Alola region and is also now up for pre-order at $14.99 with an earlier March 1, 2022 release date, according to the GameStop listing.

Be sure top swing by our console game roundups for up-to-date price drops on the latest pocket monster RPG. But for an even closer look at what it has to offer, our hands-on review of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is where you need to be.

