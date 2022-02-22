Apple Watch Series 7 sees massive $249 discount on cellular stainless steel models

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular for $449.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $699, today’s offer amounts to $249 in savings while marking a new all-time low at $150 below our previous mention. This also delivers the steepest price cut we’ve seen across the board on any Series 7 configuration to date, too. Apple Watch Series 7 arrives with all of the brand’s latest fitness tracking chops centered around a refreshed display that’s both 20% larger and brighter than its predecessors. That more flashy improvement pairs with all of the usual exercise, heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen tracking, not to mention the new fast charging mode that turns 8 minutes of juice into enough charge for overnight wear. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

If you don’t mind going the refurbished route, this morning Woot has kicked off its latest certified refurbished sale on various Apple Watch models. Sure these may be previous-generation wearables, but deliver more affordable prices starting from $160.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

