Nike’s NBA 2022 All-Star Collection debuts new uniforms, basketball shoes, more

The Nike’s New NBA All-Star Collection features an array of apparel and shoes for the NBA All-Star Game. The jerseys in this collection are the uniforms of the actual players, but the entire collection has ideas of what to wear for everyday to incorporate your favorite team. There is nearly 300 items throughout the line and features pricing from $10. Head below to find all of our top picks from the Nike NBA All-Star 2022 Collection. Also, you will want to check out our latest guide to the Draper James x Tretorn Sneaker collection here.

NBA All-Star Shoes

The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump Basketball Shoes are a standout from this collection. These shoes are available in three color options, and the responsive cushioning is great for on and off the court. This style is lightweight and designed to put a spring in your step. Nike states that, “The woven exoskeleton-like upper helps you feel fully connected, so you can move with confidence and power and defeat the force that holds you down.” This style is priced at $180 and would make such a great gift idea.

A more casual option that will pair perfectly with the Nike NBA All-Star apparel is the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Sneakers. These sneakers are very on-trend for this season and have a vintage appeal. Both men and women can style them, and the suede and leather detailing really elevate the look. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Nike customers.

NBA 2022 apparel

This collection debut new uniforms for the All-Star game. A top pick from this collection is the All-Star Edition Swingman Jersey that marks the NBA’s 75th anniversary season with diamond-inspired colors and logos. It’s priced at $120 and comes with matching shorts as well. Nike states that these jersey’s are “based on what the pros wear during the game… made from smooth double-knit fabric with sweat-wicking technology.”

Another standout from this collection is the Dri-FIT Standard Issue Basketball Pants. These stylish pants have a tapered hem that’s flattering and come in several color options. The terry fabric and drawstring waist give it a vintage feel as well, and it has zippered pockets for added convenience. They’re available in five color options and priced at $75.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!