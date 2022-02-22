PNY internal M.2 SSDs just got even more affordable with deals from $77.50 (Up to 25% off)

If you’re looking for a particularly affordable internal SSD upgrade, Woot is now offering the PNY 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $77.59. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $105 at Amazon where it is currently fetching $96 and has never gone for less than $88, today’s offer is more than 25% off the going rate and the best we can find. While it’s not the fastest option out there at up to 2,100MB/s, the particularly affordable price tag might make it a worthwhile option for updating an aging system, among other things. Its “ultra low power consumption” is notable for improving overall battery life, according to PNY, and you’re looking at a M.2 form-factor with a NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 interface compatible with a wide-range of PCs out there. Head below for more PNY SSD offers from $78.

More PNY internal SSD deals:

We are also tracking a notable offer on the Seagate Firecuda 520 2TB Gen 4 SSD as well as the Samsung 980 PRO models from $60. Just be sure to dive into our recent hands-on review of the PS5-ready CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX SSD that can move data at up to 7,100MB/s.

More on the PNY 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 Internal SSD:

Mainstream NVMe upgrade from a SATA based solid state drive (SSD) in NVMe enabled laptop or desktop computers for super-fast OS boot times and application loads

The NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 2,100MB/s seq. read and 1,700MB/s seq. write speeds

The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe interface allows for high performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s and HDD’s

