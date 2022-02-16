Samsung 980 PRO SSDs with 7,000MB/s speeds now up to $150 off at new lows from $60

Amazon is now discounting Samsung’s lineup of 980 PRO Solid-State Drives, delivering new all-time lows with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the 1TB model with Heatsink at $169.99. Down from the usual $250 price tag, this is not only 32% off, but also $20 below our previous mention and the best price yet. Having just launched at the very end of last year, Samsung’s new iteration of the 980 PRO M.2 NVMe SSD arrives with the PS5 in mind. Now sporting a built-in heatsink, it can deliver as much as 7,000MB/s sequential transfer speeds which really shines over longer durations. So whether you’re booting a game or editing a movie right off the SSD, performance shouldn’t take a hit. Our launch coverage offers some added insight on its PS5 compatibility, as well. Then head below for more from $60.

All of Samsung’s 980 PRO SSDs:

Earlier this month, CORSAIR threw its hat into the ring with the debut of its first PS5-ready internal SSD. These new PCIe Gen4 drives arrive with much of the same heatsink design as above, while managing to surpass Samsung’s stats by rocking 7,100MB/s transfer speeds. There’s also some extra performance gains you can read about in our launch coverage right here.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD Heatsink features: 

SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD with integrated heatsink disperses heat to maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control, preventing downtime from overheating on Playstation 5 and PCs. Powered by an in-house controller designed to harmonize the flash memory components and the interface for top speed – with a PCIe 4.0 interface that’s 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs.

