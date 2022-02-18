Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $12 in latest sale

Anker is heading into the weekend with the launch of its latest Amazon storefront sale, this time marking down a collection of iPhone and Android essentials. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick this time around is the new Nano II 65W Dual USB-C GaN II Charger at $49.99. Down from its usual $66 price tag, this is $10 under the very first discount we tracked and a new all-time low. Centered around GaN II technology, this is one of Anker’s first power adapters outfitted with the advanced charging features. Delivering two ports to your everyday carry or at-home setup, there’s a main USB-C port that can dish out the full 65W speeds on top of a secondary 20W port. Ready to refuel everything from smartphones to computers and more, you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker smartphone accessory deals:

As far as other gear for your setup goes, this weekend is kicking off with a new Satechi Presidents’ Day sale. Discounting the brand’s entire selection of chargers and accessories, you’ll be able to save 20% on everything through Monday.

Anker Nano II 65W Charger features:

Connect a single device to get a 65W max charge—that’s enough to power up a 2020 MacBook Pro 13″ at full speed. And when you connect two devices, power will be distributed efficiently between both ports to ensure you get the best charge. At 49% smaller than an original 61W USB-C charger, and with a foldable plug, PowerPort III 2-Port 65W takes up less space while giving you even more power. With a 100% increase in operating frequency, an innovative stacked design, and an upgraded circuit board structure, GaN II technology makes our latest charger smaller without sacrificing a drop of power.

