Breville’s steel Wave Microwave Oven with smart cooking hits Amazon low at $289 ($60 off)

Amazon is now offering the Breville Smooth Wave Countertop Microwave Oven for $289.17 shipped. Regularly $350, this is nearly $61 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, very similar models are currently on sale at $303 via Best Buy where they carry solid 4+ star ratings. Featuring an attractive brushed stainless steel housing, this model makes use of a “soft-close door” and an LCD readout. It also carries 15 built-in smart presets for “Smart Cook, Smart Defrost, and Smart Reheat” alongside sensor IQ tech that will automatically adjust the power to “precisely cook or reheat with ease.” A nice child lock feature is also in place here. More details below.

It likely isn’t going to look quite as good on the counter to most people’s taste, but you can save a ton with the Amazon Basics Microwave. It’s also not quite as large, but it in-turn takes up less space in the kitchen, works with Alexa voice commands, and comes in at a much more digestible $75 price tag.

Check out this deal on Govee’s 4-probe Bluetooth meat thermometer for use in the main range, grill, and more, then swing by our home goods deal hub for additional cooking offers. We are also tracking a host of household essentials deal in this morning’s Gold Box sale including Lysol disinfectant wipes as well as a host of other cleaners, and more. Take a browse through right here with deals from $11 Prime shipped.

More on the Breville Smooth Wave Countertop Microwave Oven:

The Breville Smooth Wave countertop microwave oven takes the guesswork out of cooking with Sensor iQ technology and 15 in-built smart presets including Smart Cook, Smart Defrost and Smart Reheat; Engineered with an 80% quieter soft close door and 50% quieter in operation

SENSOR iQ TECHNOLOGY: Takes the guesswork out of cooking by automatically adjusting power to precisely cook or reheat with ease; When using Smart Reheat, it detects the steam released and automatically sets the ideal time for precise and delicious results

POWER SMOOTHING INVERTER: The Smooth Wave automatically adjusts power intensity to deliver smooth, even power for deliciously even results; Reheat favorites like pizza slices with ease or defrost meats and meals without overheating and drying out edges

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!