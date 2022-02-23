DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal combo refreshes your iPhoneography kit at $100 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal Combo Kit for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $120, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings while marking the first discount in over 2 months. This comes within $1 of the Black Friday discount, as well. While not the newest accessory from DJI, the Osmo Mobile 3 brings multi-axis stabilization to your iPhone or Android smartphone, allowing you to easily capture silky smooth videos. A built-in mount is compatible with a variety of handset sizes, and everything can fold flat when not in use to take up less space in your bag. This combo kit version also includes a bundled tripod and carrying case to bring even more value into the mix. You can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Then head below the fold for more.

Compared to the newer-generation gimbal from DJI, the Osmo 3 still delivers quite an appealing feature set especially at today’s price. The main trade-off aside from some quality of life enhancements is that the new Osmo Mobile 5 packs a magnetic mounting system instead of the friction mount above. There’s still very similar 3-axis gimbal capabilities, but overall you’re looking at a more lightweight package. Though should those upgrades don’t seem worth it, today’s discount is hard to beat.

If your mobile photography setup could use some extra storage, we’re tracking a great way to supplement things with SanDisk’s Extreme Portable 2TB SSD. Following a 1-day deal, you can score the drive for $218 through the end of Wednesday.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Kit features:

Position your smartphone for perfect shots with this DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal. The three-axis design reduces shakes for steady control, and the folding arm allows for effortless portability. A collection of one-tap templates makes it easy to customize your content. This DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal features an ergonomic grip for added comfort.

