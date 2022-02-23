SanDisk’s Extreme Portable 2TB SSD is one of the best and is now down at $218 (Today only)

Alongside our ongoing portable SSD roundup, Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe Solid-State Drive for $217.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. This popular model spent most of last year between $290 and $320 before dropping down to the $250 range for the holidays and into this year. We have seen it for less in a couple of limited sales, but today’s offer is a couple bucks below our previous mention and the lowest we can find. A more affordable version of the pro model we reviewed recently, it can move data at up to 1,050MB/s with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 alongside USB-C connectivity. It is also housed in a sort of rubber frame with a carabiner loop, 2-meter drop protection, and a IP55 water and dust resistance that “can take a beating.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

Update: Amazon is also offering the WD_BLACK 2TB D30 Game Drive Solid-State Drive for $199.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s eBay page. Regularly up to $270 at Amazon, this is a new all-time low there and the best price we can find. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, and PC machines, it provides 2TB of game storage with up to 900MB/s speeds. It is essentially just cold storage for PlayStation 5 and Series X|S titles, but you can play older titles and previous-generation games directly from the drive, according to WD.

For some more affordable options in the portable SSD space, be sure to swing by our previous roundup. You’ll find Crucial models starting from $60as well as Samsung variants in the $110 range and more feature-rich models up from there. We have seen loads of notable deals on portable SSD storage for your EDC as of late, making now a great time to upgrade.

If you’re in the market for some internal storage, the Samsung 980 PRO SSDs are some of the best out there and are now on sale. Starting from $60, these blazing fast solutions are seeing up to $150 price drops right now with all of the details you need waiting right here. Just be sure to check out our hands-on review of the PS5-ready CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX SSDs while you’re at it.

More on the SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB SSD:

Keep records of memorable photos and videos with this SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. The 2TB storage capacity offers ample space for large files, while the read speeds of up to 1050MB/sec. offer speedy data access and transfer. This SanDisk Extreme portable SSD boasts USB Type-C and USB Type-A for quick setup and use with most devices and a pocket-size design for portability.

