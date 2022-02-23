LG’s TONE FP8 ANC Wireless Earbuds with UV sanitizer charge case now $97 (Reg. up to $180)

Amazon is now offering the LG TONE Free FP8 True Wireless Earbuds for $96.99 shipped after you clip the $20 on-page coupon. Regularly $180 and fetching $177 at B&H, they have more recently been sitting in the $127 range at Amazon over the last few months and are now at the lowest price we can find. Walmart’s listing is currently sitting at $117 for comparison. Alongside active noise cancellation and hypoallergenic ear gels for the “perfect fit,” they make use of Meridian-tuned audio with a “3D sound stage” and a whisper mode so you can talk quietly “in a noisy space and still be heard clearly on your calls.” The charging case provides up to 24 hours of wireless listening time as well as doubling as a UV sterilization station designed to kill “99.9%” of the bacteria that builds up on the speaker mesh in just 5 minutes. More details can be found in our launch coverage and down below. 

If you’re not interested in the built-in sanitization and Meridian audio, take a look at the Anker Life A2 NC Multi-Mode Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds. They provide even longer wireless listening time at 35 hours and come in at $66 shipped. Anker makes some of the best budget-friendly options on the market and the Life A2 are no exception. Plus, you’ll some of its true wireless earbuds on sale from just $32 in today’s Amazon Anker event as well. 

Swing by our headphones hub for even more price drops and new releases including the latest Audio-Technica ATH spatial audio earbuds with up to 50 hours of battery life. And you’ll also want to visit our roundup of best true wireless earbuds out there while you’re at it. 

More Immersion than Ever, Less Noise than Before. How LG Specialized ANC works*; built-in high performance upper microphone detects external noise, inner microphone cancels out unwanted noise. Concerned about hygiene? Unique UVnano Self-Cleaning Charging Cradle Kills 99.9% of Bacteria on the Speaker Mesh of the earbuds in just 5mins* like new every day. Ear Gels Made from Non-toxic, Hypoallergenic silicone. It allows you to have fewer worries about all-day use

