Anker’s latest sale discounts MFi Lightning cables, MagSafe power banks, more from $9

Anker is celebrating the mid-week festivities by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale today. Delivering its latest collection of discounted iPhone accessories, you’ll find some rare price cuts on the brand’s most recent and popular offerings. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Powerline III Flow USB-C to Lightning Cable for $18.69. Down from the usual $22 going rate, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts and a match of the all-time low. Covered in a soft tough silicone, these MFi Lightning cables are some of the more premium offerings on the market. We found as much in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, with the added perk of USB-C connectivity helping ensure you can take advantage of faster charging times. Head below for more from $9.

Another highlight in today’s sale has marked down all five styles of Anker’s PowerCore Magnetic 5K MagSafe Power Bank. Dropping in price to $49.99 each, this is the very first time all of the colorways were on sale at once from the usual $55 price tag and the first discounts across several of the offerings, too. Delivering MagSafe compatibility with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable 7.5W power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Other notable Anker deals this week:

Anker Powerline III Flow Lightning Cable features:

You’ve never felt a cable like this before. The silicone finish feels remarkably soft between your fingers as you plug PowerLine III Flow into your device. Our softest cable ever is also one of our strongest. PowerLine III Flow has a 25,000-bend lifespan, more than enough to handle the stresses and strain of charging on the go.

