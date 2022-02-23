NERF’s Mega XL Boom Dozer Blaster sees its lowest Amazon price at $18.50

Amazon is offering the NERF Mega XL Boom Dozer Blaster for $18.40 with free shipping for Prime members or orders over $25. Normally listed around $28, this 34% discount marks the lowest price we’ve tracked this blaster offered from Amazon. Featuring the largest NERF Mega darts ever, the Mega XL Boom Dozer has a 6-dart drum with pump-action priming. Listen as these large darts fly through the air, you’ll hear them whistling! There are 6 whistler darts included with the Boom Dozer blaster.

NERF darts can go missing very quickly. While that should be less likely given the size of these darts, you can grab this 10-pack of Mega XL Whistles Darts for $7. This way, you’ll have extra supplies for your next NERF war. You can also grab this NERF Mega XL Big Rig Blaster for $14.30. This single-shot blaster is the perfect sidearm for when you’re pinned down and low on supplies.

Right now you can save on LEGO Super Mario sets starting at $24. With LEGO meeting loveable Nintendo characters, what’s not to like! Be sure to also check out today’s game deals, like Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $38. Sticking with the Nintendo theme, you can grab the 4-pack Hot Wheels Mario Kart Vehicles for $16.

NERF Mega XL Boom Dozer Blaster features:

The Nerf Mega XL Boom Dozer blaster includes 6 Nerf Mega XL whistler darts. They’re made of foam so they’re great for indoor and outdoor battles. Change the size of battle with Nerf Mega XL blasters and darts!

The Boom Dozer blaster features a rotating drum that holds 6 darts. Take aim and fire 1 dart at a time with pump-action priming. Easy to use: load 6 darts, pump the priming handle, and press the trigger to fire a dart.

