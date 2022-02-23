LEGO Super Mario sets are now up to 35% off at Amazon: Starter kits, expansions, more from $24

Amazon is now discounting a collection of LEGO Super Mario sets, including the latest 2021 creations. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the new Reznor Knockdown Expansion Set at $45.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $70, this one is still on sale for one of the first times and now $10 less than our previous holiday mention at 35% off. That also delivers a new all-time low. Stacking up to 862 pieces, this expansion to the LEGO Super Mario lineup assembles a series of Reznor as enemies to defeat with a unique mechanical design that sends them spinning. You’re also getting a brick-built blue Toad figure and some other inclusions like Question Mark blocks and more. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has both of the LEGO Super Mario Starter Courses on sale for $47.99. Including both the Mario and Luigi kits, these are down from the usual $60 going rates and come within $3 of our previous mention from the holidays. These creations feature electronic figures of the iconic Nintendo brothers that let you interact with the entire Nintendo collection. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at the experience, then check out all of the deals below.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO Mario Reznor Knockdown features:

Make the LEGO Super Mario universe extra exciting for kids with this Reznor Knockdown Expansion Set (71390). It features buildable rotating platforms that spin by turning LEGO Mario and/or LEGO Luigi (figures not included) on the connected stand. Use the Skewer to knock the 2 Reznor figures off the rotating platforms and rescue the Blue Toad from the top. The set also includes a seesawing Grrrol, ? Block and a Special Pipe: Speed Run for speed challenges.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Boba Fett’s Throne Room: $99.99 | Releases March 1

Mandalorian Helmet: $59.99 | Releases March 1

Luke Skywalker X-Wing Pilot Helmet: $59.99 | Releases March 1

Dark Trooper Helmet: $59.99 | Releases March 1

Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter: $59.99 | Launches June 1

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!