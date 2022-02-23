Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $38, Zelda Skyward Sword $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $37.76 shipped. Regularly $60, this is within $1 of our previous mention and the lowest price we can find on the brilliant open-world addition to the long-running series. Still $60 at Amazon when it’s even available, if you or someone you know is still looking to add this gem to your Switch collection now’s as good a time as any to do so. Nintendo said the sequel to Breath of the Wild was set for release in 2022, and while we don’t know much just yet outside of the gameplay shown off at E3 last year, it might be a good idea to get caught up on the story with today’s deal before it hits. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, NieR: Automata GOTY, PlayStation Big in Japan sale, Gears 5, and more.

