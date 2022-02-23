Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $38, Zelda Skyward Sword $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $37.76 shipped. Regularly $60, this is within $1 of our previous mention and the lowest price we can find on the brilliant open-world addition to the long-running series. Still $60 at Amazon when it’s even available, if you or someone you know is still looking to add this gem to your Switch collection now’s as good a time as any to do so. Nintendo said the sequel to Breath of the Wild was set for release in 2022, and while we don’t know much just yet outside of the gameplay shown off at E3 last year, it might be a good idea to get caught up on the story with today’s deal before it hits. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, NieR: Automata GOTY, PlayStation Big in Japan sale, Gears 5, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Big in Japan sale from $2.50
- Gears 5 $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Cuphead $15 (25% off)
- Among Us Xbox under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition Xbox $4 (Reg. $15)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Xbox $8 (Reg. $40)
- 2021 Indie Hits sale Xbox up to 70% off
- Franchise Hits Sale Xbox up to 80% off
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gears Tactics $4 (Reg. $18+)
- Yoku’s Island Express eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- BioShock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Amazon pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox $6 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $26+)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Watch Dogs Legion $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
