You have to see Mattel’s latest 1:10 scale R/C replica of Robert Pattison’s new Batmobile

A new 1:10 scale R/C replica Batmobile from the upcoming film is on the way from Mattel. After the brand’s high-end $500 model sold out promptly upon release back in October, Mattel has decided to develop a more affordable version of the Robert Pattison-era Batmobile from Matt Reeves’ The Batman before it hits theaters in early March. Head below for more details and a closer look.

New Mattel 1:10 scale R/C replica Batmobile

The new Mattel 1:10 scale R/C replica Batmobile will come in at $400 under the higher-end and more detailed version that sold out last year. That said, it still looks to be a wonderful collector’s piece for fans of the long-running Dark Knight franchise with the same 1:10 scale dimensions, a pistol-grip remote control, speeds up to 10MPH, and suspension rear-wheel drive.

The new replica Batmobile also sports front headlights with a rear-jet glow we have seen in some of the trailers for The Batman as well as enough space to fit up to 7-inches of action figure inside. It is said to run for 20 minutes on a single charge over USB, and the remote requires a pair of AA batteries to function.

Replica Batmobile Warner Bros. © & ™ DC and WBEI. (s22).

Here’s a quick look at the feature set from today’s press release:

This remote-control Batmobile is fast – reaching speeds up to 10mph – and can handle tougher terrains thanks to its suspension and rear-wheel drive.

The full-function vehicle recharges via the included USB cable for 20 minutes of continuous play per charge.

With front headlights and rear-jet exhaust glow, it looks awesome in light or darkness.

There’s even space to fit most 7” action figure inside to enhance the storytelling authenticity.

Vehicle measures 19.5 in x 9.6 in x 5.3 in; comes with 1 controller (requires 2 AA batteries) and 1 USB cable.

R/C Replica Batmobile from The Batman Warner Bros. © & ™ DC and WBEI. (s22).

The new Mattel 1:10 scale R/C replica Batmobile is set to go up for pre-sale at $100 on Mattel Creations starting tomorrow at 9 a.m. PT. If it goes as fast as the pricey version, you’ll want to make your way over to this page as soon as possible before the launch time to ensure you score one. Now all you need is LEGO’s new 4,100-piece DC Art mosaic to go with it.

In time for the new The Batman film premiering on March 4 and after the success of the Hot Wheels R/C The Batman Batmobile premium model: today, Hot Wheels unveiled the new Hot Wheels R/C The BATMAN The Original Batmobile. This new 1:10 scale replica of the newly redesigned Batmobile, features full-function remote control, suspension to handle various terrains and realistic front and rear lights – a must-have for adult and young fans of The Batman and distinguished R/C collectors!

All images care of Warner Bros. © & ™ DC and WBEI. (s22).

