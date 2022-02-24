Casely’s new iPhone 13 battery cases with wild designs and wireless charging are now available

Casely is launching its new iPhone 13 battery cases featuring loads of the wild and intricate designs the brand is known for. The TikTok-worthy case maker just released some Samsung S22 cases as well, but today we are taking a look at the now available Power 2.0 iPhone 13 battery cases. Ranging from animal prints and smiley faces to landscape imagery, floral patterns, and much more, there’s a little bit of something for anyone who likes a case that stands out from the pack. Head below for a closer look at the new Casely Power 2.0 iPhone 13 battery cases.

New Casely Power 2.0 iPhone 13 battery cases

We have featured Casely around these here parts a number of times for the eye-catching designs you won’t really see elsewhere. But now it’s time for the new Casely Power 2.0 iPhone 13 battery cases.

With on-board charging in the familiar battery-mounted form-factor, the Power 2.0 cases are said to deliver “up to 100%” extra on-the-go battery life. As per usual with these sorts of cases, the real draw for most is the portable extra battery power without needing to lug around a separate power bank or scrambling for a charging port somewhere. The latest from Casely, however, also supports wireless charging so you can juice up the internal battery and, subsequently, your phone with a Qi wireless pad. That’s not quite the MagSafe take we saw from OtterBox just recently, but it’s a nice touch nonetheless.

The next generation of Power is here! It’s just as powerful as the original… with up to 100% extra on-the-go battery life PLUS all new features that take *power* to the next level. No cable? No problem. All Power 2.0 cases are wireless charging compatible. Charge your phone wirelessly without having to remove your case.

From there you’re getting flexible, one-piece case with the expected raised lip to protect your screen and camera array as well as a small collection of LED lights on the backside for heads-up notice on how much juice is left on the internal battery pack.

The new Casely Power 2.0 iPhone 13 battery cases are available now in a plethora of designs and colorways for $75.

9to5Toys’ Take:

There’s nothing overly special about a battery case – similar options have been on the market for years – but Casely has always stood out in a crowd for its wild designs and colorways, so it’s nice to see the brand offering up something for folks that swear by the all-in-one battery charging case solutions. There’s no MagSafe action to speak of, like the removable OtterBox solutions we just featured, but the wireless charging feature makes it so you at least don’t have to remove the case or plug it in to juice it back up.

