LEGO launches limited-edition blue Creator Expert Fiat 500; here’s how to buy it in the US

After first reporting on the new alternative color schemes of sets at the start of last month, the LEGO Group is now rolling out the first of these refreshed sets. Entering as a limited-edition release, the new Creator Expert Fiat 500 now comes in a baby blue coat of paint with all of the same retro stylings as before. Head below for all of the details and how you can score one of the blue LEGO Fiat 500 for yourself.

LEGO’s limited-edition blue Fiat 500 now available

No, you’re not having Déjà vu; this really is the second time that the LEGO Group has released a Fiat 500 in the past two years. Stacking up to a nearly identical build to the first iteration, there’s still 960 pieces employed to achieve the classic car’s more vintage approach. Though there is one key distinction this time around — the LEGO Fiat 500 now comes in blue.

Entering as a limited-edition take on the set that originally released back in 2019 (reviewed here), the once yellow vehicle is getting a fresh coat of paint. Swapping in that rustic look for a fresh pop of baby blue, the kit still packs all of the other details you’d expect. The LEGO Group has even updated to sticker used for the companion painting to be blue, matching the vehicle itself.

We also now know that the new blue LEGO Fiat 500 will be part of a limited release widow for gauging how the market reacts to its new strategy. That more cautious approach means that the set is only seeing an actual release in the UK and in smaller quantities than your average kit. And alongside just being limited in release location, the pilot program also means that the build will only be produced in a single run for the time being. So once stock runs out, it looks like the set will disappear from store shelves for good. So as of now, there’s no telling how long the new Baby Blue Fiat 500 will be in stock.

In stock and shipping to the US for a limited time

Despite only being officially released in the UK, our friends over at Zavvi are currently offering the Baby Blue LEGO Fiat 500 at its list price with shipping over to the United States. It’ll set you back the same $89.99 that you’d pay on the more widely available yellow counterpart, but there’s a $5 flat shipping fee. Given the collectibility of this set, once stock runs out, I’d say the extra cash is hardly a deterrent to adding this one to your collection.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Now that the set has been officially released, it’ll be interesting to see how the LEGO Group ends up preceding following the pilot program’s end. I, for one, am quite stoked to see kits like the Creator and Creator Expert lineups receive this kind of treatment, especially for something like the Fiat 500. While many surely loved its classic yellow color scheme, there’s plenty of others who now have a chance to bring the build to their collections in a more favorable appearance.

Whether this kind of set refresh ends up as a staple in the LEGO lineup for extending the life of sets or fades out of existence after this limited run, the actual Fiat 500 will likely stand as just an existing set the second time around as the first.

