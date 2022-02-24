Lululemon’s new spring collection just launched to elevate your essentials

Lululemon’s new spring collection just debut with essentials to elevate your workout wear – there are over 370 items for men to choose from and nearly 500 for women. Pricing also starts at just $8 for accessories and Lululemon offers free delivery on all orders. So be ready for layering season and find items you will want to take with you all of the time. Head below to find our top picks and you will want to check out our recent guide to the Hearth & Hand 4th anniversary spring collection here.

Lululemon’s spring men’s styles

Whether you’re running training, or getting ready for that hardcore Peloton ride, the Lululemon spring shop has something for you. The Fundamental Long Sleeve Shirt is a standout from the collection. This shirt was designed for on the move with lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you comfortable. Since it has long-sleeves, this is a great option for transitioning weather and can be layered comfortably as well. Better yet, this top is priced from $39 and comes in a short-sleeve version, too.

Ready to take your training session outdoors? The Water-Repellant Fleece Anorack Jacket is a perfect option. This style was made for hiking and the water-resistant material is great for spring showers. It also has an attached hood and stretch-infused fabric for range of motion and is available in three color options and priced at $198.

Women’s spring apparel

Trench coats are very on-trend for this season and a perfect option for spring outings. This super chic jacket can be dressed up or down and it has a belted waistline that’s highly flattering. It has a hidden hood for convenience and a relaxed fit that feels roomy and can be worn over larger layers. It also has tons of pockets and available in two color options.

Oversized fits are another very trendy style for this spring, and the Perfect Hoodie is a great option. This style pairs nicely with biker shorts, leggings, jeans, and more. You can find it in an array of fun color options for spring and the terry material was designed to be highly breathable for workouts as well.

Finally, Lululemon’s Energy Longline Bra in Medium Support is a must-have. This bra has a really fun backing and an added Lycra fabric for stretch and shape retention too. This sports bra is great for any workout and it has removable cups too. Best of all, you can find it for just $39.

