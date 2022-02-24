HP Chromebook 14b returns to Amazon low of $350 with $120 in savings attached

Amazon is currently offering the HP Chromebook 14b for $349.99 shipped. Normally fetching $470, today’s offer returns to the Amazon all-time low set just twice before at $120 off. Delivering a more mid-tier Chrome OS package than the 14a and 14c offerings that are also on sale right now, this model completes the lineup with a 14-inch anti-glare touchscreen display and AMD Athlon 3050c processor. Its 64GB of storage is supplemented by 4GB of RAM, and you’re also looking at nearly 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. On the I/O front, there’s a HDMI slot joined by dual USB-C ports and a microSD card reader to complete the portable machine. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the HP Chromebook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your setup too, which is always a nice perk.

As far as other Chromebooks go, we’re also tracking discounts on the lower- and higher-end HP solutions. As far as more affordable solutions go, the x360 14a arrives at $305 thanks to a $50 discount with a 2-in-1 design in tow. Then there’s HP’s Chromebook x360 14c which steps up to some more premium specs like an i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD at $499.

HP Chromebook 14b features:

Get all the apps you love with the power to keep them going thanks to the HP Chromebook 14b Laptop. Control the 1080p touchscreen with ease and enjoy theater-worthy Audio by B&O. The AMD Athlon Silver 3050C Mobile Processor has you rethinking traditional Chromebook performance while the AMD Radeon™ Graphics enables stunning and smooth gaming or streaming.

