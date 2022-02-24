HP Chromebook 14b returns to Amazon low of $350 with $120 in savings attached

-
AmazonChromebookHP
Reg. $470 $350

Amazon is currently offering the HP Chromebook 14b for $349.99 shipped. Normally fetching $470, today’s offer returns to the Amazon all-time low set just twice before at $120 off. Delivering a more mid-tier Chrome OS package than the 14a and 14c offerings that are also on sale right now, this model completes the lineup with a 14-inch anti-glare touchscreen display and AMD Athlon 3050c processor. Its 64GB of storage is supplemented by 4GB of RAM, and you’re also looking at nearly 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. On the I/O front, there’s a HDMI slot joined by dual USB-C ports and a microSD card reader to complete the portable machine. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the HP Chromebook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your setup too, which is always a nice perk.

As far as other Chromebooks go, we’re also tracking discounts on the lower- and higher-end HP solutions. As far as more affordable solutions go, the x360 14a arrives at $305 thanks to a $50 discount with a 2-in-1 design in tow. Then there’s HP’s Chromebook x360 14c which steps up to some more premium specs like an i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD at $499.

HP Chromebook 14b features:

Get all the apps you love with the power to keep them going thanks to the HP Chromebook 14b Laptop. Control the 1080p touchscreen with ease and enjoy theater-worthy Audio by B&O. The AMD Athlon Silver 3050C Mobile Processor has you rethinking traditional Chromebook performance while the AMD Radeon™ Graphics enables stunning and smooth gaming or streaming.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

HP

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung’s 1,050MB/s T7 2TB Portable SSD hits new ...
Upgrade your audio with KEF’s premium Q350 booksh...
Amazon announces Renewed Premium listings with $249 Oc...
Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Cases fall...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Battle Chasers Ni...
Amazfit’s Band 5 fitness tracker with 15-day batt...
LEGO debuts new 1,100-piece Creator Expect Vespa 125 ah...
Today’s best game deals: Dark Souls Remastered $15, P...
Load more...
Show More Comments