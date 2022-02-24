Clean anywhere with the cordless Shark Vertex Pro Vacuum for $350

Amazon is offering the Shark Cordless Vertex Pro Vacuum for $349.99 shipped. Normally listed at $500, this 20% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen this vacuum offered for. Designed with Shark’s DuoClean PowerFins, the Vertex Pro offers the cleaning power of a full Shark upright vacuum without the cord. The Vertex Pro boasts a battery life of up to 1 hour and has a display where you can monitor the battery level, along with the modes of the vacuum. It can also transition into a handheld vacuum to reach areas that are in tight spots or are elevated. A HEPA filter helps to capture allergens and dust while cleaning. Learn more below!

The DuoClean PowerFins are designed to have zero hair wrap while also working well on both carpeted and wood/tile flooring. The IQ Display will show you a live reading of the battery level along with the suction level and floor type currently selected. Change either the suction or floor type at the press of a button. LED headlights help illuminate dust and debris to make it easier to clean your home!

We all know that most pets dislike vacuums, why not get them a FurHaven orthopedic sofa for $24 to make up for it? You can even take the cover off to wash it when it inevitably gets dirty! If you just want to clean the hair off the sofa but don’t feel like pulling the vacuum out, the ChomChom pet hair remover for $20 will effortlessly clean up.

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Vacuum features:

The power and cleaning performance of a full-size vacuum (tested in Boost mode vs. ZU630). Now 25% lighter than Shark’s leading upright (vs. Shark Vertex AZ2000).

With a soft front roller pulls in particles, DuoClean PowerFins deliver nonstop contact to pick up more in every pass (vs. original DuoClean). Also with a self-cleaning brushroll for powerful pet hair pickup and no more hair wrap.

Transforms to a hand vacuum, with the hose for extended reach.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!