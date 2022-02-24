Tested: Arc Pulse delivers an elegant and ultra-minimal titanium iPhone 13 case

Earlier this year, the new Arc Pulse case launched to give iPhone 13 owners a sleek alternative to not rocking a cover at all. Wrapping your handset in an ultra-minimal form-factor, its high-end titanium build offers added protection without all of the usual bulk. But is the premium build worth a fittingly steep price tag? Our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review is on the case.

Hands-on with the Arc Pulse iPhone 13 Pro case

High-end iPhone cases are nothing new, but Arc Pulse takes a bold approach in order to stand out from the competition. If its steep price tag isn’t already enough of an indicator we’re talking about quite the unique accessory, its minimal form-factor should.

Comprised of two pieces, Arc Pulse pushes that minimalism to the limit by only covering the top and bottom corners of your phone. Each of those covers are comprised of a either a titanium or aluminum material depending on which of the three colorway you choose, with a rubber interior for fitting snuggly on your iPhone 13 series handset. There are two more premium styles of Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold, as well as the standard Aluminum Matte Black.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

A unique minimalist design that preserves the iPhone experience. Show, feel and protect your iPhone with a unique style.

Made from aerospace-grade titanium the case feels great to touch and helps protect your phone.

Protect your camera lenses and screen: Arc Pulse raises over the sides, back, front and camera to provide extra protection.

The outside metal shell distributes the force of an impact across the case, while a flexible inside, custom-engineered SEBS layer absorbs the shock, keeping your phone safe.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After spending the past month with the iPhone 13 Pro version of Arc Pulse, I’ve come to grow quite fond of the cover, quirks and all. It certainly isn’t perfect, nor will it be for everyone. But the unique build has definitely shown to be an ideal solution for those who want an experience as close to not using a case to begin with.

The big perk of the case is the fact that it leaves the side and back of your handset exposed so you can actually admire the style you picked. I’m definitely someone who prefers the feel of an iPhone without a cover on, and Arc Pulse manages to retain that while still adding in some protection.

Both of the rails slide onto your handset in order to make that happen and stay in place thanks to the rubber gasket that gives it a strong hold around the top and bottom of your device. The main way these offer any sort of protection is by keeping your iPhone from rubbing against a surface when set down on the desk or table. There’s a raised lip around the front for safeguarding the screen and one on the back to conceal the camera bump that works quite well.

I’m not going to say that I can firmly say it helps protect against drops one way or the other, as my experience so far has been pretty limited in that realm. This is definitely more of a way to keep your handset looking pristine through normal wear and tear versus a solution that’s ready to handle any kind of damage you through at it.

With the unique and minimal design does come some compatibility issues with certain accessories. While a standard MagSafe charger will still lock into place without any issues, larger docking stands that rely on the magnetic mounting feature aren’t going to be quite as ideal of a fit. I’ve found that to be particularly true with MagSafe power banks, though it

I have written about premium Apple accessories in the past that look to push the boundaries of your typical gear by using high-end materials. The same sentiment that some iPhone owners will love them while others will be put off by the steep price tags certainly applies here, but might actually be more so the case this time around.

The roughly $220 price tag here in the United States is going to be a nonstarter for so many. But for this iPhone 13 Pro owner, I keep coming back to how great this case feels in hand. It might not offer the most protection or the best MagSafe integration, but it really shines as a case fit for Apple’s premium handsets.

