Onvis Kameleon individually-addressable HomeKit Lightstrip drops to $56 (New low)

Eezy Life (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is now offering its Onvis Kameleon HomeKit Lightstrip for $55.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $70, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts at 20% off while also marking a new all-time low. Integrating right with HomeKit out of the box, this Onvis Lightstrip will pair with the rest of your Siri setup for accent lighting throughout your smart home. Though the real star of the show allows the accessory to live up to its Kameleon name, with individually-addressable RGB LEDs for customizable lighting effects. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our HomeKit Weekly review, as well. Head below for more.

As far as HomeKit lightstrips go, the Onvis model above offers as much bang for your buck as any offering out there. Though there are ways to save even more, with this $42 VOCOlinc offering delivering a more affordable package. It too works without a hub and pairs with Siri out of the box, but can only illuminate a single color at a time.

All of this week’s best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant deals are now up for the taking in our smart home guide. We’re tracking quite a few rare discounts in particular, like this new all-time low on a Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip, as well as this collection of Aqara gear from $16.

Onvis Kameleon HomeKit Lightstrip features:

Onvis led light strip is divided into 50 segments and each segment controlled by an individual IC microchip, you will get an amazing experience from the whole new gorgeous, natural and dynamic lighting effects. Design your own lighting scene modes and save in the Onvis Home app. Onvis RGBIC strip light features one of most advanced LED control technology. Unique Algorithm means the LED strip can be controlled individually display its own color, brightness and saturation. Reemploy your home with rainbow colors and light effects from Onvis LED light.

