Waterpik’s Fusion electric toothbrush + water flosser hits second-best Amazon price at $133

Amazon is now offering the Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0 Flossing Electric Toothbrush for $132.90 shipped. Regularly $200 directly from Waterpik and more recently in the $170 range at Amazon, this is the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon with lower offers coming by way of limited 1-day sales last year. It currently sells at $160 via Walmart, for comparison. This handy device combines and electric toothbrush with one of Waterpik’s popular water flosser units for a total all-in-one oral care solution. Three cleaning modes, including brush, floss, and brush floss, join ten water flosser pressure options alongside the ever-important 2-minute brushing timer with a 30-second quadrant pacer and a travel case in tow. Rated 4+ stars from over 670 Walmart customers. More details below.

Now clearly, if you don’t need the built-in water flossing action there are more affordable options out there. One popular option that comes to mind is the Oral-B Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. It sells for $45 on Amazon, or $88 under the price of today’s lead deal. There are no extra bells and whistles here, just a solid electric toothbrush with the 2-minute timer and a single brush mode.

Once your new oral care routine is in order, swing by our fashion deal hub to update your wardrobe. Alongside Lululemon’s new spring collection and the Hunter Mid-Season Sale, we are also tracking up to 50% off at Columbia as well as the Clarks Final Clearance Event for your classy footwear needs. Browse through everything right here and be sure to bookmark the hub so you don’t end up spending full price on something you can get for much less.

More on the Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0 Flossing Electric Toothbrush:

BRUSH FLOSS AT THE SAME TIME: Sonic-Fusion combines the power of an advanced sonic electric toothbrush with the proven effectiveness of the Waterpik Water Flosser

CLINICALLY PROVEN: Up to 2x as effective as traditional brushing and flossing for reducing plaque and improving gum health; Accepted by the American Dental Association

3 MODES: Brush, Floss, Brush Floss, at the push of a button

NEW IMPROVED: Up to 2X bristle tip speed vs original Sonic-Fusion, high/low toothbrush settings, quiet operation, and enhanced flossing performance

