Save $300 or more on the 65-inch Hisense HDMI 2.1 Android 4K Smart TV at $600

Amazon is now offering particularly notable price drop on the Hisense ULED Premium 65-Inch U7G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV at $599.99 shipped. Regularly up to $1,100 and more recently in the $900 range, this is now $200 under our previous mention so you might want to jump on this one before it sells out or jumps back up in price. This is as much as $500 in savings, $300 under Best Buy’s $900 listing, and the lowest price we can find. This is a 4K Android TV with direct access to your streaming services alongside a Quantum color treatment and a 120Hz refresh rate. Dolby Atmos and Vision are joined by a dedicated game mode as well as HDMI 2.1, Google Assistant voice command support, a USB port, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

For something even less expensive, dive into our previous roundup of VIZIO M6 series models from $328 shipped. While not quite as high-end as today’s Hisense offering, you’ll still receive 120Hz refresh rates and HDMI 2.1 in more affordable packages. The 65-inch model is a touch less than today’s lead deal as well.

Then head over to our roundup of Amazon’s latest-model 4K Omni models for deals starting from $300. These options make for great spare and smaller room panels while still hitting above their patty grade int he feature department. Plus, you can get even more details in our launch coverage from September as well.

More on the Hisense ULED 65-Inch U7G Quantum Dot 4K Smart TV:

4K ULED: Like 4K great, but better. The 65U7G has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color, contrast, brightness, motion we could go on. It’s the TV your old TV wants to be.

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: See over one billion shades. Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. We could get into how it works. But it’s a lot easier to say it makes every day look like the 4th of July.

Ultra Motion and 120Hz Native refresh rate: Ultra Motion removes the digital ‘noise’ that can affect moving objects. Whether it’s a bird, a plane or the man of steel, everything you see is exceptionally clear. Blurred lines. Not on this TV, the 120Hz native refresh rate means smoother gaming with pictures that keep up with your play.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!