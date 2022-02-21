Amazon’s latest Omni Fire TVs fall to new all-time lows from $300 (Save up to $350)

Amazon is now discounting its entire lineup of recent Omni Series 4K Fire TVs to new all-time lows. A highlight would be the 65-inch version, which is down to $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $830, this is $100 below our previous mention from the beginning of the year, one of the first notable discounts, and a new all-time low. All of the other sizes are also on sale right here, and detailed more thoroughly below.

As Amazon’s very first in-house televisions, the Omni TV lineup arrives with 4K panels in a variety of sizes alongside HDR 10, Dolby Vision (on the 65- and 75-inch models), and more. Its onboard Fire TV features are much the same as we’ve come to expect, and is supplemented by the Alexa Voice Remote for finding all of the content across various streaming services. Amazon also notes that AirPlay 2 will soon be arriving on the Omni Series, as well. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

All of Amazon’s Omni Series 4K Fire TVs

We also just took a hands-on look at the new Fire TV 4K Max, which is worth checking into if you’re in the market for a streaming media player. In our review, we highlight all of the changes this time around including the introduction of Wi-Fi 6 and its improved performance compared to Amazon’s previous releases.

Amazon Omni Smart TV features:

Put down the remote and dive into entertainment with your voice. Fire TV Omni Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, brilliant picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of hands-free control with Alexa to your living room. Upgrade your entertainment experience with brilliant 4K Ultra HD at up to 60fps. Support for HDR 10 and HLG brings scenes to life with vivid color, brightness, and clarity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!