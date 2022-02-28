CORSAIR K100 RGB gaming keyboard with programmable control wheel now $190

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR K100 RGB Gaming Keyboard with Cherry MX Switches for $189.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $230 at Amazon and today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon to date. If you’re after a premium keyboard experience, then the K100 is a great choice. It’s the “pinnacle” of CORSAIR’s keyboards according to the company, delivering 4kHz polling and key scanning thanks to the AXON hyper-processing technology. Plus, the AXON allows it to drive up to 20-layer lighting effects. iCUE software and the programmable control wheel allows for extreme customization. Elgato Stream Deck integration is also available to set up the macro keys to do any task you need. Check out our hands-on review to take a deeper dive then head below for more.

You can check out the CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO XT instead if you’re on a tighter budget. Coming in at $50 on Amazon, this keyboard lacks a few of the more premium features that the K100 has above, but still offers a solid package. You’ll find Stream Deck integration is still available and per-key RGB backlighting is a headlining feature. Dive into our hands-on review for a deeper look at this keyboard.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with the Seagate FireCuda 530 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 internal SSD. On sale right now from $120 for the 500GB model, the FireCuda 530 is a solid option for your gaming setup. This SSD is not only blazing fast for your desktop, but is also PS5-ready thanks to its read and write speeds. Plus, the included heatsink is pre-installed to keep this drive nice and cool during long data transfers.

More on the CORSAIR K100 RGB Keyboard:

The incomparable Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines stunning aluminum design with per-key RGB lighting and a 44-zone LightEdge. Powerful Corsair AXON Hyper-Processing Technology enables unparalleled capabilities such as 4,000Hz polling. Cherry MX Speed RGB Silver mechanical keyswitches. offer ultra-fast 1.2mm actuation while registering keypresses up to 4x faster than standard mechanical gaming keyboards thanks to AXON, housed in durable double-shot PBT keycaps.

