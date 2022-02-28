Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones return to all-time of $279 (Save $50), more

Adorama is now offering the all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $279 shipped in two styles. Also at Amazon for the same price. Down from the usual $329 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer is marking only the third discount to date at $50 off while matching the all-time low set before Black Friday. These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you 3 hours of usage in a pinch. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, the Bose ANC Headphones 700 are marked down to $329 at Amazon. Taking $70 off the usual price, this is the lowest new condition discount in quite some time. The Bose Headphones 700 deliver active noise cancellation alongside 20-hour battery life, 11-levels of audio filtering, and onboard Alexa and Assistant control. If the AirPods Max have you thinking it’s time to get in the ANC headphones game, these cans are worth a closer look instead, especially at today’s discounted price.

Then be sure to check out all of the other ongoing Bose discounts up for grabs right here.

When it comes to other third-party offerings that aren’t from Apple, or even the likes of Google or Samsung for that matter, have a look at our recent feature. With a year’s worth of true wireless earbud reviews under our belt, we combed through options from every category and price point to highlight our favorites. Including the latest from Anker, Marshall, and more, you can get the full rundown right here.

More on the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones:

The perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound. Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, cancelling it with opposite signals. The TriPort acoustic architecture offers depth and fullness. Volume-optimized Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up. Choose Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling, or Aware Mode to bring the outside into the around ear headphones and hear your environment and your music at the same time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!