PreSonus debuts new podcast Revelator USB-C Mic and interface with stream mixing, more

After seeing its new AudioBox GO interface at the top of the month, PreSonus is back at it again with the announcement of a dynamic USB-C microphone. Alongside the now available PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB-C Microphone, the brand is also debuting a new desktop audio interface known as the Revelator io44 with a built-in streaming mixer. The new Revelator content creator audio gera is now available for purchase, and you can get more details on both down below.

New PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB-C Microphone and Interface

While the AudioBox GO interface comes in at $80 and is aimed at the entry-level market, the latest additions to the Revelator line take it up a notch, sitting in the mid-tier category while still keeping the prices relatively low, all things considered.

The PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB-C Microphone looks a lot like the podcast-famous Shure SMB7 with a lighter price tag, USB-C connectivity, headphone monitoring, and some interesting streaming features:

Revelator’s mixer features compression and EQ modeled on world-class analog processors. An independent reverb bus lets you add just the right amount of shimmer to your sound. Two stereo loopback channels make it easy to add backing tracks and more. When you’re looking for the ultimate live streaming and home recording set-up for singer-songwriters, look no further than Revelator.

Ready for Mac and Windows systems out of the box as well as mobile platforms with some extra adapters, it also features three pick patterns (Cardioid, Bidirectional/Figure 8, Omnidirectional) to suit various recording scenarios alongside up to 96 kHz recording resolutions, onboard mic input gain, and a “20Hz to 20 kHz” frequency range.

PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB-C Microphone is now available for purchase at $199.99 shipped and ships with the Studio One Artist DAW and Studio Magic software bundle.

The PreSonus Revelator io44 USB-C Audio Interface goes hand-in-hand with the Revelator USB-C microphone (although it certainly isn’t required to make use of the mic) with four inputs including a XMAX-L mic preamp, balanced main outputs, a headphone jack, and “connections for anything from a guitar or a DJ mixer.” The bus-powered interface also supports onboard audio effects “using State-Space models of classic analog gear” alongside the ability to emulate “concert halls, AM radio, or otherworldly invaders to completely transform your sound.”

Here’s more details from PreSonus on the built-in mixer as well:

Revelator io44 features an easy-to-use mixer that lets you add audio from three different applications at once so you can add backing tracks, Skype calls, or gameplay quick and easy — without taxing your computer. An automatic output limiter prevents your stream from distorting. Whether you’re on macOS or Windows, you can create custom mixes of your inputs and your applications and monitor it all at near-zero latency so you can stream and record simultaneously!

PreSonus Revelator io44 USB-C Audio Interface is also now available for purchase $180 shipped.

9to5Toys’ Take:

We are looking at another notable alternative to the popular Shure SMB7 podcasting microphone today, alongside a relatively affordable interface to boot. The new PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB-C Microphone, however, does not require an interface like the popular Shure option and includes some interesting onboard effects you won’t see on some of the competition here. While PreSonus might not be in the same league as Universal Audio according to most professional audio engineers, it’s new USB-C mic comes in $100 under the new podcast-ready model from UA that launched earlier this month.

