PreSonus unveils mini AudioBox GO interface for Mac/iOS content creators at under $80

PreSonus has now unveiled one of the most affordable audio interfaces out there with its new AudioBox GO. You will find some less expensive options out there from lesser-known brands or older models like this Behringer model from years ago, but when it comes to reputable audio companies with a pair of inputs for microphones and instruments, the AudioBox GO is certainly one of the lowest prices of entry around. The bus-powered I/O box is ready for portable and home studio setups with a respectable feature set for an $80 solution. Head below for more details and a closer look.

PreSonus makes some great lower-priced audio solutions for home studios and content creators exemplified by its Eris studio monitor speakers. And now you can add the new AudioBox GO – one of the most affordable audio interfaces out there with enough I/O to support a wide range of small scale content creation rigs and portable recording needs.

The AudioBox GO features a pair of inputs, one being a combo jack that supports both 1.4-inch lines (guitars and things of that nature) and the other an XLR input with Phantom power support. That’s on top of a front-panel headphone output with its own discreet volume pot, a pair of main speaker outputs, and the USB-C port to connect it to your Mac, iPad, or Windows DAW.

Ultra-affordable, surprisingly powerful, and small enough to fit in your pocket, AudioBox GO gives you all the connections you need to record on the move or in your home studio. Whether you’re recording a guitar riff at rehearsal or a full-length solo album in your bedroom, you’ll have all the tools you need to create like a pro, right from the start. Compatible with both computers and mobile devices, the AudioBox GO is perfect for anyone who wants to get started recording fast.

The nearly palm-sized box also ships with over $1,000 worth of recording software (although it will work with any major recording app) and is now available for $79.99 shipped.

Once again we are getting a mostly traditional audio interface with this new 2022 PreSonus release. While this is a tough category to bring new innovations, PreSonus is making up for that with a no non-sense, portable machine that is easily among the most affordable audio interfaces in its class. It offers just enough I/O options alongside a modern USB-C connection – something we still aren’t seeing on all 2022 releases of this nature – and a price tag that really stands out in the dual input 2×2 audio interface space. The pocket-sized form-factor can come with you anywhere you might need it and it even includes all of the software you’ll need with the price of entry.

